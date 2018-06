Andrew Toth/FilmMagic via GettyImages(NEW YORK) — Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment Tuesday morning after she apparently took her own life, police said.

Spade’s body was found at about 10 a.m. at her Park Avenue apartment in Manhattan by a houshold employee, police said.

She apparently hanged herself, police said.

