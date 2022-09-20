Fashion influencer launches exclusive clothing collection for fall

Liverpool Los Angeles

(NEW YORK) — Fashion influencer Caitlin Covington has become a go-to for everyday outfit inspiration, with more than one million followers on Instagram.

Now, Covington has teamed up with apparel brand Liverpool Los Angeles to curate an exclusive collection for fall.

“I have been a huge fan of Liverpool jeans for many years now — the quality of their products is unmatched,” Covington said in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Items from the collection include staples like blazers, button down shirts, sweaters and denim.

“My number one goal is for women to feel confident when wearing these pieces,” Covington said.

The pieces are made to be versatile so they can be layered or worn on their own.

“You won’t know what looks good until you actually try adding on layers — don’t be afraid to get creative and use pieces that you already own in your closet, like a waist-accentuating belt or a warm scarf,” she added.

Prep your closet for fall by shopping the collection, which is available now at Nordstrom.

