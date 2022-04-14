Ferrero recall expands to US products of popular Easter candy ahead of the holiday

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A popular Easter candy was recalled weeks before the holiday.

Earlier this month, Ferrero announced through the Food Standards Agency it would take “the precautionary action of recalling selected batches of Kinder Surprise because it might be contaminated with Salmonella. Only Kinder Surprise products manufactured in Belgium are affected.”

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cited the international press release and warned Americans of the additional potentially at-risk products.

“Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. of Parsippany, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket, because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium,” the FDA wrote on Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted consumers of the Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket recall on Twitter.

KINDER CHOCOLATE RECALL: Do not eat or give away recalled Kinder chocolate. It may be contaminated with Salmonella.

•Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment

•Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket

•Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment

•Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket

Return to store or contact Ferrero for refund.

— CDC (@CDCgov) April 13, 2022

As of time of publication, according to Food Safety News, the Salmonella outbreak linked to the chocolate products has sickened nearly 100 people total across multiple countries throughout the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The affected product pack sizes listed by the FSA are 20g and 20g x 3 with best before dates between July 11, 2002 and Oct. 7, 2022.

Click here for more information on the recall, refunds and contact information for the Ferrero consumer care team.

