Fiat Chrysler issues urgent cruise control warning for 4.8 million U.S. vehicles

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As millions of Americans hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, Fiat Chrysler and federal regulators are urgently warning drivers of 4.8 million American sedans, SUVs, minivans and pickup trucks to avoid using the cruise control until their vehicle is fixed.

The automaker has discovered at least one instance of a driver unable to disengage the cruise control, a spokesperson told ABC News. A recall has been issued for all 4.8 million affected vehicles and FCA will update the software free of charge.

Forcefully applying the brakes will overpower any acceleration and bring the vehicle to a stop, the manufacturer told ABC News, but drivers may have to shift the into neutral or park to fully disengage the feature.

Fiat-Chrysler is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. In at least one known case, the driver was able to stop and disengage by applying the brakes and placing the vehicle into park.

Here is the list of affected vehicles. Car owners can visit NHTSA.gov to find and search using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to find out if the car or truck is included in this or any other safety recall at this time. Officials suggest checking at least twice per year.

2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

2014-18 Dodge Journey CUV

2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

