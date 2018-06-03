Fiat Chrysler to offer 30 electric or hybrid vehicles by 2022

omada/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Fiat Chrysler plans to offer 30 electric and hybrid vehicles by the year 2022, the company announced on Friday.

The news comes from the company’s five-year plan, in which Fiat Chrysler says it will invest more than $10 billion into the development of more environmentally friendly vehicles.

The company does note, however, that the vast majority of its sales will continue to be vehicles powered by fossil fuels. Estimates indicate 15 to 20 percent of Fiat Chrysler sales would be vehicles with “heavy electrification.”

One of the reasons for the change is stricter carbon emissions standards, in Europe, China and the United States. Without emissions reductions, Fiat Chrysler could be required to cease production and sale of certain models.

