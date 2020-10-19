Fighting back against pandemic, AMC offering theater rentals for $99

J. Michael Jones/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — As indoor entertainment venues continue to struggle against the coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theaters announced this weekend it’s got a special offer for moviegoers looking to see some of their favorite flicks on the big screen.

And they won’t have to worry about getting the worst seat in the house.

The theater chain is offering rentals for an entire theater starting at $99. The private parties are capped at 20 people.

There are 17 movies to choose from, including recent releases like Tenet and Honest Thief, as well as classics including Monsters Inc. and Shrek.

Those who sign up can pay for extra features including a microphone to introduce your guests over the PA system, which costs an extra $100.

The move comes as the U.S. movie theater industry continues to take a financial hit due to COVID-19 health regulations that have forced theaters to either close or allow only limited capacity.

Regal Cinemas announced earlier this month it was indefinitely closing all of its U.S. theaters.

AMC has reopened about 500 of its 600 theaters across the country, but last week its owners said the company could run out of cash by the end of the year if it doesn’t get relief.

On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that movie theaters outside of New York City could reopen with limited capacity starting Oct. 23.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise since the beginning of September, with the national seven-day average of new cases increasing from 37,780 on Sept. 1 to 55,170 on Oct. 17, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

