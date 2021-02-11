First look at the 2021 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection

Disney’s Fairy Tale WeddingsBy ANGELINE JANE BERNABE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Make your wedding dress dreams come true with Allure Bridals new 2021 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection.

The new collection offers a sophisticated and modern take on gowns inspired by Disney Princesses — perfect for Disney fans who want to “mirror-mirror” the princesses on their big day but still keep their wedding theme.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved classic Beauty and the Beast, the collection features three Belle-inspired gowns.

With a nod to her iconic ball gown and the film’s storyline, each dress is adorned with beads and rose appliques.

The collection will also include styles inspired by Ariel, Cinderella, Jasmine, Snow White, Aurora, Rapunzel, Pocahontas and Tiana.

“We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Allure Bridals’ second collection with Disney Fairy Tale Weddings — featuring not only an incredible array of Disney Princess-inspired gowns but a wider range of pricing, because everybody deserves to feel like a princess!” Allure Bridals CEO and owner Kelly Crum said in a statement.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the dresses:

Belle

The 30th anniversary of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast inspired this Disney Weddings Mainline Elevated Belle Dress. Dance the night away like Belle in this ball gown which includes a shimmering brocade featuring a beautiful rose pattern.

The dress also includes a sparkling tulle overlay resembling Belle’s timeless ballgown silhouette.

Snow White

If you’re still dreaming of the perfect wedding dress, consider this beautiful gown inspired by Snow White.

The Disney Weddings Snow White Platinum Dress has a sweetheart neckline and features embroidered lace, seed beads, crystals and three-dimensional “apple blossoms” scattered across sparkle tulle. In addition, the dress includes an organza bow at the back of the dress — a finishing touch to this romantic gown.

Jasmine

Say “I do” in this modern gown inspired by Princess Jasmine.

Paying homage to Jasmine’s adventurous spirit, the Disney Weddings Jasmine Mainline Dress has an illusion back and has a lightweight feel with its crepe chiffon skirt. It also has an intricate beaded bodice to resemble her palace’s architecture and hidden pockets.

Tiana

If you’re a bride with a vintage-inspired wedding theme, the Disney Weddings Mainline Tiana Dress is for you.

Emulating the styles of the Jazz Age, this gown inspired by Princess Tiana from Princess and the Frog has intricate shimmering appliques and is richly sequined — a perfect vintage touch to this romantic dress.

In addition to the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, Allure Bridals will also be releasing its Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection, which will be available exclusively at Kleinfeld in New York and Toronto. Dresses from the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will be available at select bridal boutiques across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland.

All gowns will be available in sizes 0 to 30 and will start at $1,200.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.