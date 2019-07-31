For National Avocado Day, win a grove in Mexico or $5K to buy as many avocados as you'd like

GomezDavid/iStock(NEW YORK) — Picking the perfect avocado can be tricky, but what if you had an entire grove of the green fruit to choose from?

In honor of national avocado day, one company is giving avocado-obsessed consumers a chance to own a grove of their own — and get one degree of separation closer to Oprah. The media mogul revealed she bought one of her own earlier this year.

Chosen Foods, the brand behind various avocado-based products, created a unique contest for someone to win an orchard in Jalisco, Mexico.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to fuel that fire than to give a lucky avocado enthusiast the chance to experience the full avocado life cycle by owning their own grove,” Natalie Morse, vice president of marketing and innovation at Chosen Foods, told ABC News.

While a grove worth $10,000 or less is the grand prize, and the first step toward building an avocado empire, there’s an alternate option for those who feel like they’d be biting off more than they can chew.

The winner can instead opt to have $5,000 in cash.

The grove will be selected in the region native to avocados only once the winner decides to go with the grand prize option.

The details of the contest state that expenses for the grove “shall be the sole responsibility of the winner.”

According to contest rules: “Any and all prize related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. If winner elects the land prize option, then winner will be responsible for all related expenses, including but not limited to: prize related expenses, federal, state, property and local taxes, costs associated with obtaining land deed, airfare, accommodations, all travel expenses, and legal fees.”

The contest has already generated over 34,000 submissions online since it opened on July 24 and the winner will be announced on Aug. 1.

