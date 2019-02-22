Ford to investigate fuel economy and emissions testing processes

Tramino/iStock(DEARBORN, Mich.) — Ford has hired an outside firm to investigate its processes for fuel economy and emissions testing, the company announced on Friday.

Kim Pittel, group vice president for Sustainability, Environment and Safety Engineering said in a statement that the decision was made after “a handful of employees raised a concern…regarding the analytical modeling that is part of our U.S. fuel economy and emissions compliance process.”

The statement specifically cites potential issues with the “road load” specifications used in testing. The company says it has been “established through engineering models that are validated through vehicle testing.”

Ford has also retained independent industry experts and an independent laboratory as part of the investigation. The company also shared their concerns with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board.

“At this time, there’s been no determination that this affects Ford’s fuel economy labels or emissions certifications,” Pittel says.

The first vehicle Ford has identified for testing is the 2019 Ranger.

