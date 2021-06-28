Fourth of July sales: What to buy and the best sales to shop

YinYang/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Backyard barbecues, fireworks and deep discounts are all on the horizon as we move closer to Fourth of July.

Along with your traditional celebrations, you may want to add Independence Day bargain shopping to your list.

Retailers offer big sales every Fourth of July, which means big savings if you know where to look.

What big sales to be on the lookout for this Fourth of July?

Trend and sale expert Sara Skirboll of Reatilmenot.com said these categories typically have the steepest discounts:

-Grills

-Mattresses

-Summer apparel

-Furniture

Where should I look for deep discounts on home and outdoor furniture?

According to Skirboll, “Last year’s Fourth of July sales were steep and plentiful, from online brands like Article, Wayfair and Build.com, to retailers like Home Depot, Ashley Furniture and West Elm, shoppers were able to score savings as steep as 70% off. Right now, shoppers can get a head start to the long weekend and look to retailers like Lowe’s, Overstock and Home Depot who have all already announced their Fourth of July sales and have some deals that are currently live.”

With Prime Day behind us, are electronics going to be something to shop or skip this Fourth?

Skirboll recommends waiting: “I advise holding out a little bit longer for steeper discounts as we get closer to the back-to-school shopping season where retailers like Best Buy and Apple may have student-exclusive offers.”

Fourth of July sales to shop

Wayfair

Wayfair is previewing up to 60% off select items.

Macy’s

Last year, Macy’s Fourth of July sale offered discounts of 25% to 60% off select summer styles and savings in almost every department. Check back when Macy’s Fourth of July sale kicks off.

Walmart

If you’re looking for a new patio set or a new kitchen small appliance for the holiday, Walmart will be your first stop. This shopping trip will be a sure way to update all the things you’ve been putting off until now.

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Bed, Bath and Beyond has already advertised 40% on select outdoor deals. With these deals, you can make your backyard summer ready.

Old Navy

As Old Navy gears up for the holiday, they are advertising up to 50% off storewide including their Americana collection and best summer fashion finds.

Back Country

Save up to 50% off gear, apparel and accessories on the already announced Independence Day sale at backcountry.com. If you’re in the market for a new tent, hiking boots, or a sun shelter, jump on the holiday sale.

