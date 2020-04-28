Free shoes for grandma: Company offering free shoes for grandparents to brighten their day

Inside Creative House/iStockBy ZOE MOORE, ABC News

(ROCKFORD, Mich.) — Calling all grandkids!

Footwear company Hush Puppies wants to help put a smile on your grandparent’s face with a new pair of shoes.

With people across the country social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, many are unable to visit their grandparents.

According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, “Social isolation and loneliness are public health risks that affect a significant portion of the older adult population. Strong evidence suggests that many older adults are socially isolated or lonely in ways that puts their health at risk.”

Hush Puppies is hoping to help ease some of the difficulty during this time by giving grandparents a pair of its “Power Walker” shoes.

The brand has also given back to its local community by donating 500 pairs of shoes to residents and staff at Clark Retirement Community in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Our Hush Puppies team wanted to do something special for one of the most impacted groups during this crisis, our seniors. We know that they are facing heightened levels of loneliness and we hope that receiving a free pair of colorful, comfortable shoes from their loved ones will help bring a bright moment to their quarantine,” Kate Pinkham, general manager and vice president of Hush Puppies, told GMA.

The offer is valid in the United States while supplies last.

Click here to sign your grandparent up.

