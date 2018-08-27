Fur-Sale! Painting panda's abstract artwork hits the market

iStock/Thinkstock(VIENNA, Austria) — There’s a painting panda at Vienna’s Schoenbrunn Zoo and her abstract artwork is selling for more than $500 a pop.

Yang Yang uses black paint with white backgrounds, which seems to be a favorite color scheme for the zoo’s giant panda.

With a zookeeper acting as her easel, the panda creates minimalist splotch art reminiscent of the American abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock.

One hundred of her adorable pieces will be sold online for around $560 each to fund a picture book about the Vienna zoo’s pandas.

Yang Yang, 18, has given birth to 5 pandas, with one set of twins over the years.

