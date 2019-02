Leszek Kobusinski/iStock(NEW YORK) — It appears future smartphones may pay a nod to flip phones of the past.

Apple recently filed a patent update for a flexible display. Drawings included in the application show ways that future iPhones could be bent.

Furthermore, Samsung is expected to show off its foldable Galaxy smartphone at the Mobile World Congress. The exhibition kicks off next week in Barcelona.

