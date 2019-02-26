'Game of Thrones' Oreos are coming ahead of HBO series' final season

TheCrimsonMonkey/iStock(NEW YORK) — “Hold the door!” Game of Thrones Oreo cookies will apparently be available before the show’s eighth and final season.

Oreo made the announcement in an Instagram video this week, where the word Oreo transforms into the series’ hashtag, #ForTheThrone.

“Cookies are coming,” Oreo captioned on Instagram.

HBO’s fantasy drama will air its season premiere for the last time on April 14.

Instagram food accounts CandyHunting and TheJunkFoodAisle also shared the news of the Game of Thrones Oreos with CandyHunting writing, “No, these are just normal Oreos in a redesigned package. No, these are not exclusive to a particular store.”

CandyHunting also says the Oreos will debut before the final season premiere.

Reps from Oreo and Nabisco confirmed to GMA that the cookies are in fact coming soon.

