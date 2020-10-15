Ghost pepper donut debuts at Dunkin'

Dunkin’By KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — Tastebuds beware … Dunkin’s new spicy ghost pepper donut has arrived and it’s bringing the heat.

The spicy trend is still going strong, from spicy chicken nuggets and sandwiches to tacos and more popping up on menus across the country, and now Dunkin’ is heating up the competition with a sweet and spicy spin on its classic confection.

The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a classic yeast donut ring, topped with spicy strawberry icing with a bold blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, and finished with red sanding sugar to give it a fiery look.

The limited-edition menu item will be available Wednesday, Oct. 14 until December at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing strategy at Dunkin’, said in a press release.

To help unveil Dunkin’s hottest donut variety, Dunkin’ enlisted the capsaicin king himself, Sean Evans, host of First We Feast’s hit series “Hot Ones.”

Evans will take the hot seat and answer burning questions while tasting the new donut. The special episode will be available on YouTube on Oct. 19.

The brand is showing off its fiery attitude and hot takes on Twitter all month with #SpicySide and wants customers to join in, but warned it may throw in a burn or two.

This year’s Halloween lineup will haunt participating Dunkin’ restaurants for a limited time only, while supplies last.

