Google Calendar experiencing outage, company says

JHVEPhoto/iStock(MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) — Engineers at Google are working to resolve an outage with Google Calendar, according to the company.

The problem began Tuesday morning, according to Google’s service details dashboard.

Google Calendar is currently experiencing a service disruption. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn — G Suite (@gsuite) June 18, 2019

Google’s other services such as Gmail, Google Docs and Google Drive, appear to be unaffected by the outage.

The company did not provide any additional information to ABC News regarding the disruption.

