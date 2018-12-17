Google investing $1 billion to open new campus in New York City

JHVEPhoto/iStock(NEW YORK) — Google is investing over $1 billion to establish a new campus in New York City, the company announced in a blog post Monday.

The 1.7 million square-foot campus in Manhattan, named Google Hudson Square, will comprise of two buildings on Hudson Street and another building on Washington Street. The company says it hopes to move into the Hudson Street buildings by 2020 and the Washington Street building by 2022.

The new campus, Google says, will be its main location for its New York-based global business organization.

“When we came to New York City almost two decades ago, it was our first office outside of California,” Ruth Porat, the CFO of Google and Alphabet, wrote in the blog post. “It’s now home to more than 7,000 employees, speaking 50 languages, working on a broad range of teams including Search, Ads, Maps, YouTube, Cloud, Technical Infrastructure, Sales, Partnerships and Research.”

“New York City continues to be a great source of diverse, world-class talent—that’s what brought Google to the city in 2000 and that’s what keeps us here,” she added.

Along with Google Hudson Square, Google announced earlier this year it had purchased the Manhattan Chelsea Market for $2.4 billion. With the combined investments, Porat noted that Google “will have the capacity to more than double the number of Googlers in New York over the next 10 years.”

