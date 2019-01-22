Ground stop ordered at Newark Airport due to drone activity, source says

Tomsmith585/iStock(NEW YORK) — A ground stop has been ordered at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to drone activity, according to a senior federal aviation source.

Two drones were seen about 3,500 feet above Teterboro Airport in Bergen County, New Jersey, the source told ABC News.

Some flights are being held at their points of departure in order to slow the pace of incoming traffic, the source said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

