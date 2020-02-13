Hair brand DevaCurl faces backlash after women claim products caused hair loss

Delmaine Donson/iStock(NEW YORK) — Popular hair care and styling brand DevaCurl is facing backlash after several people claimed that products from the company have damaged their hair.

At the end of 2019, former DevaCurl hairstylist Stephanie Mero, who used to be a fan of the brand, shared a video she titled “How I Went From Being a DevaCurl Stylist to a Victim Advocate.”

Throughout the almost 20-minute clip, she chronicles her journey from how she was introduced to the brand to how her clients began complaining about their thinning strands. Eventually, she noticed changes in her own hair and found that the products also allegedly negatively affected her own strands.

She also posted a timeline of her DevaCurl experience on Facebook.

“I realized there was something wrong with the products and that one of my clients who I thought was damaging her hair in some other unexplainable way was actually being affected by DevaCurl,” Mero wrote.

Mero’s post has captured the attention of many, and she has since called out the Food and Drug Administration to recall DevaCurl products. She also started a DevaCurl hair and scalp issues Facebook group that has since gained thousands of members.

Mero isn’t the only person who took to YouTube to share their experience. Others have shared allegations of hair issues after using the products.

Ayesha Malik, also posted a “Why I stopped Using DevaCurl” video that has over 1.6 million views, to date.

Malik told ABC News’ Good Morning America that the products have allegedly changed her natural hair color over time.

“I used to be two shades away from black, a very dark brunette. Now, my hair looks dull and greyed out,” she said.

She adds, “Also, people in my family start going grey in their 50s. The new hair growth out of my damaged scalp is coming out grey, and I’m in my 20s.”

Malik says she specifically used products from the Curly & Decadence line, Arc Angel Gel, Frizz Free Foam, One Condition Conditioner, Heaven in Hair, and Buildup Buster.

DevaCurl has not announced any plans for recalling any of its products at the moment, but did release an official statement after the growing controversy.

“At DevaCurl, we have been laser-focused on our testing as the best way to confirm the safety and quality of our products. All of our products have gone through rigorous testing that has confirmed they are safe and adhere to both quality assurance and regulatory standards. We also recognize that any changes to curly hair – for whatever reason – demand a special type of attention that safety tests alone can’t address. That’s why DevaCurl is committed to creating a Professional Curl Care Council of trusted medical professionals, dermatologists, independent industry experts, professional stylists, and members of our curl community to help us all better understand healthy curls and scalp. We will be announcing further measures in the coming days and will be continuing to share updates on our website,” the statement reads.

"Because many factors determine curl and scalp health, the situation is complex, and we ask for your patience as we work together to provide more answers and address your concerns," it added.

“Because many factors determine curl and scalp health, the situation is complex, and we ask for your patience as we work together to provide more answers and address your concerns,” it added.

