Hallmark releases new vinyl record greeting cards for Valentine's Day

Each Valentine’s Day card, retailing at $12.99, includes an exclusive seven-inch vinyl record with two songs from each artist. The discs are built into a sleeve on the card’s cover.

The Bruno Mars card features the songs “Just The Way You Are” and “Marry Me,” the Kelly Clarkson card includes “Love So Soft” and “Meaning of Life,” and the Michael Bublé card has “My Funny Valentine” and “Everything.”

“Cards and music both share the power to change someone’s day and bring people closer,” says Tom Brantman, creative director of Hallmark Greetings Innovation. “And our hope at Hallmark is that our new vinyl record cards will help people put their feelings into words.”

He adds, “These cards take Valentine’s Day to the next level as more than an expression but also a gift that can be enjoyed throughout the year.”

The cards are available wherever Hallmark cards are sold, as well as online at Hallmark.com and Amazon.com.

Hallmark first released its Vinyl Record Cards last year, with songs from artists such as Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, The Cars and INXS.

