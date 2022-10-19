Halloween Happy Meal pails return to McDonald’s

McDonald’s

(NEW YORK) — McDonald’s is officially in the Halloween spirit with the return of it’s iconic and festive Happy Meal pails.

After some hype online and social media about the nostalgic Halloween buckets, the McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin are available starting Tuesday in the U.S. for a limited time.

McDonald’s confirmed the news in a press release earlier this month that it would bring back the reusable, collectible pails that first came on the scene in 1986.

The retro Happy Meal is available from Oct. 18 through Halloween at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

