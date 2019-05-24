Harvey Weinstein comes to tentative $44 million settlement agreement with sexual misconduct accusers

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and his former studio have come to a tentative agreement in bankruptcy court to resolve lawsuits filed by several women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. The deal would be worth $44 million, sources told ABC News.

“We now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the AG’s office, the defendants and all the insurers,” Adam Harris, an attorney for Weinstein, told a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware on Thursday.

The agreement has not been finalized.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news.

The agreement, when finalized, would provide about $30 million to the plaintiffs, which includes not only those who have sued over sexual misconduct, but also former employees of the now-defunct Weinstein Company. The company filed for bankruptcy in March 2018. The company was purchased by Lantern Capital in May 2018 and renamed Lantern Entertainment.

The other $14 million would be for legal fees accrued by Weinstein’s associates also named in lawsuits.

The money would come from the studio’s insurance, not Weinstein personally.

Weinstein and his representatives declined to comment on the deal.

The producer of award-winning films such as The King’s Speech, Silver Linings Playbook and Shakespeare in Love has admitted to wrongdoing and sought professional help, but has categorically denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

He is still facing a criminal trial in New York with two women accusing him of rape and sexual assault. The case is set to begin on Sept. 9, and will last about a month, according to attorneys.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.