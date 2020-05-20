Here's what to expect as Disney Springs reopens

Disney ParksBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Disney Springs reopens Wednesday with new safety features in place.

It’s the first step in a phased reopening. Below are some of the changes guests can expect to see outlined on the Disney Parks blog:

Masks

All guests 3 years of age and older, along with cast members and third-party operating-participant employees, are required to wear an appropriate face covering while visiting Disney Springs. They are required at all times except when sitting at a dining table.

Temperature screenings

Everyone is required to undergo temperature screenings. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance; those who again measure 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

Cashless Transactions

Cashless payment options are encouraged whenever possible. You can also opt for contactless payment options or use cash to purchase a Disney gift card at the Welcome Center and select merchandise locations.

Reduced parking and entrance options

Guests are directed to self-park in the Orange and Lime Garages. All surface lots are closed. The number of entrances for Disney Springs is reduced to four locations: Orange and Lime Garages, the Hotel Plaza Boulevard pedestrian bridge and the ride share location.

Physical Distancing

To help with physical distancing, capacity at Disney Springs is reduced, as is capacity at individual locations. Ground markings will promote proper distancing when queuing is necessary and physical barriers have been placed where it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing.

According to the blog, “Many of our third-party operating participants will open their doors to Disney Springs guests. On May 27, three Disney-owned and -operated stores and venues will reopen: World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger (mobile order) and the Marketplace Co-Op.”

Guests can visit DisneySprings.com/reopening for the most current information on which locations are open.

The rest of Walt Disney World remains temporarily closed.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

