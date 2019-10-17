Here's your chance to stay in Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse

Airbnb(MALIBU, Calif.) — It’s the grown-up, real-life fantasy vacation of every child who ever owned a Barbie Dreamhouse.

Located in the heart of Malibu, California, with panoramic Pacific Ocean views and beach-y decor, there is now a larger-than-life recreation of your childhood dream home — and it’s available on Airbnb.

Those looking to fulfill their dream can book the home on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT for one guest and up to three friends for a two-night stay. The one-time reservation will take place from Sunday, Oct. 27 to Tuesday, Oct. 29 and is available for only $60 a night (plus taxes and fees) to commemorate the Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary.

The home includes a hobby room and personal cinema, infinity pool and outdoor meditation zone.

Airbnb has arranged for several experiences during the stay, including visits from Ibtihaj Muhammad, a world-class fencing champion with her own Barbie Shero doll for one-on-one fencing lessons, and pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers, for a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Hairstylist to the stars Jen Atkin will stop by for makeovers and renowned local chef Gina Clarke-Helm will provide a cooking lesson in Barbie’s spacious kitchen.

In honor of the Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary, Airbnb will make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative, which “aims to help level the playing field for young women so they can follow their dreams,” the company said.

