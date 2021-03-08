Hershey's celebrates International Women's Day with sweet new label

Hershey’sBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The classic milk chocolate candy bar swapped its usual packaging to honor females for International Women’s Day.

The brand’s “Celebrate HerSHEy’s” bars highlight the word at the center of the logo to “honor all the women and girls out there” the company announced in a press release.

On Monday, the first 1,000 visitors at each of the Hershey’s Chocolate World locations — Hershey, Pennsylvania, New York City Times Square and Las Vegas — will receive one of the limited-edition bars to celebrate a woman in their life.

“Thousands of people walk through our doors at Hershey’s Chocolate World every day and create lifelong memories,” vice president of The Hershey Experience, Suzanne Jones, said in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a better place to put a smile on a face through the simple gesture of ‘Celebrating SHE’ and honoring all the women in our lives by giving out these limited-edition chocolate bars.”

The brand also created a short inspirational film that features an eclectic group of women whose achievements have impacted and inspired the world, including Gloria Steinem, Gilda Radner, Marsai Martin and Katherine Johnson.

To the iconic women who lead us, inspire us, and define a new world before us – we celebrate you. Join us in our celebration of ‘SHE’ throughout the month of March. Share a woman you are celebrating with #CelebrateSHE pic.twitter.com/FEWgzoo6p8 — HERSHEY’S (@Hersheys) March 5, 2021

Hershey’s also kicked off a social media campaign for followers to share a photo of a woman they celebrate with the hashtag #CelebrateSHE. Photos will be reposted on the company’s channels.

“We want to encourage everyone to share some extra goodness and take a moment to celebrate the ‘SHEs’; the women and girls who have inspired us, motivated us and have made a positive change in our lives,” Veronica Villasenor, a Hershey company vice president, said.

