HomeGoods just launched an online store ahead of the holidays

Tomsmith585/iStock

(NEW YORK) — HomeGoods introduced a new shopping platform today to pick up your favorite candles, throw blankets and kitchen goods from the comfort of your home.

HomeGoods.com, the highly anticipated online store from the retailer, is a new destination for shoppers to discover a wide assortment of top brands and décor ideas. Of course, the new venture comes just in time for the holiday season.

Just like the retail store, there will be a wide variety of products to shop from, including bedding, seasonal décor, pet products, storage and organization with an ever-changing selection of brand-name and designer home goods at prices generally discounted below department and specialty store prices.

“We are thrilled to bring a second way for our passionate shoppers to discover and shop an assortment they know and love,” John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods, said in a statement. “We hope our customers find the same excitement shopping HomeGoods online as they do exploring the aisles of our stores.”

In addition, HomeGoods will make its return process easy. Shoppers can return items at any one of the more than 820 HomeGoods locations across the U.S. or return by mail.

The store plans to continue to expand its online merchandise after the initial launch.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.