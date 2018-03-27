How to download the call list that Facebook may have access to

Facebook(NEW YORK) — Facebook, which is now being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its privacy practices, recently said that Messenger and Facebook Lite users with Android phones who uploaded contacts and chose the “opt-in” option were having their call and text history logged.

So, how do you download the call history that Facebook may possibly have access to? See below:

1. Log in to your Facebook account.

2. In the right-hand corner of your News Feed, locate an arrow that displays a drop-down menu.

3. Click on Settings and click on “Download a copy of your Facebook data” at the bottom of the screen.

4. You will be taken to a new page, where you can click on “Start My Archive” to get a copy of what you’ve shared on the site, including private posts, photos and profile information. For Android users, this can include call or text logs as well.

5. The information is broken down into sections like Contact Info, Timeline, Messages, Videos, Ads and more.

Facebook says it does not collect the content of the logged calls.

