How to make a Walt Disney World park reservation for its July 2020 reopening

Manakin/iStockBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — With Walt Disney World starting its phased reopening of Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15, fans are wondering how to make a Walt Disney World reservation.

Before you visit a park, you must make a reservation on the new Disney Park Pass reservation system online tool. All guests with valid admission will be required to make a reservation in advance for entry. The number of Disney Park Pass reservation days you can hold at one time varies based on your plans.

Who can make a reservation

– Disney Resort and other select hotel guests with valid theme park admission can make reservations for their length of stay.

– Annual passholders can make theme park reservations for up to three days at a time or for their length of stay if staying at a Disney Resort or other select hotel.

– Existing ticket holders can make reservations for the number of days of valid theme park admission.

Park reservations will be available through Sept. 26, 2021, based on a guest’s resort stay and ticket eligibility or ticket eligibility window.

If you hold a Disney hotel reservation but do not yet have park tickets, call the Disney Reservations System. The main number is (407) 939-1936.

How to make a new reservation

You can purchase new Disney Resort hotel packages, purchase new theme park tickets and make park reservations for arrivals starting in 2021 as the phased reopening continues. Guests will be able to view park reservation availability online prior to purchasing their tickets.

For 2020 tickets, Walt Disney World will resume sales later this summer based on availability of park reservations. Guests with existing tickets and annual passholders will continue to be able to make park reservations for 2020 dates. Guests with existing tickets are those who previously purchased tickets and may not necessarily have a Disney Resort hotel stay. For example, a guest who had purchased a three-day ticket has the opportunity to make three days of park reservations.

In addition, partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a usage window impacted by park closure, or date-specific theme park tickets purchased through June 6, 2020, with a valid use period beginning March 12, 2020, or later, will automatically be extended to use any date through Sept. 26, 2021. If you are unable to visit by Sept. 26, 2021, you may apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date. Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets may be used through Sept. 30, 2020.

As ABC News’ Good Morning America previously reported, FastPass+ service will be suspended for the time being as Disney plans to use additional queue space to manage capacity at its attractions and maintain physical distancing. Disney will automatically cancel existing FastPass+ selections and share any future updates on the service at a later date. Extra Magic Hours have also been temporarily suspended.

The My Disney Experience App is still tremendously helpful for mobile food ordering, digital room keys, checking into your Disney Resort hotel room online, booking dining reservations, etc. Although the park reservation system is on DisneyWorld.com, guests can view the park reservations they’ve made and other plans in the app.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.