How to shop summer sales like a pro

artisteer/iStock

(NEW YORK) — The countdown to the summer sales extravaganza, also known as “summer Black Friday,” is underway.

As we gear up for the big event, there can be much to navigate due to the simultaneous sales from mega retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target and Kohl’s. With more than two million expected deals from Amazon Prime Day alone, it can become a challenge to make the most informed shopping decision without having a plan.

Below are a few tips to help get you started:

1. Make a list filled with items that you are hunting for at each retailer

Kristen Mcgrath, editor at RetailMeNot, told ABC News’ Good Morning America that the first step in your shopping planning could be as simple as making a list. Your list should include your “must-haves” to keep you focused and the starting or typical baseline price point of each item.

2. Do your research

Once you have the list of the customary price for each item, do some research and make a conscious decision in terms of whether the listed sale price is a good deal or not. Be sure to utilize the filters on the websites to narrow your search.

3. Cashback extensions

Trying out browser extensions such as Ibotta, Dosh, Honey and other cashback apps is always a smart move when online shopping, as well.

Amazon Prime Day tips

Set up alerts

Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals can sell out in minutes. Fortunately, if there is an item you have your heart set on, you can set up an alert for when the deal goes live.

In order to do this, you will need to download the Amazon app on your iPhone or Android, tap the menu button at the top left-hand corner and select Today’s Deals. Tap the Upcoming tab and then tap “Watch this deal.” You’ll then be prompted to enable notifications, so you will be alerted when the deal is live.

If you add a coveted item to your cart ahead of Prime Day, you will be notified if there has been a drop in price once the sale adjustment has been applied.

According to Mcgrath, “Be sure to look for summertime items such as grills, pools and barbecue essentials. Items to avoid are gaming consoles which will have bigger price drops during the holidays.”

Use coupons and shop small

Always check the product page for extra coupon savings. You must check the box in order for the coupon to be applied. In addition, Amazon is rewarding those who shop with its small business partners with a $10 voucher they can use to shop on Prime Day.

Trial and discounted Prime memberships

Gearing up for Prime Day, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial prime membership with no commitments in case you are not ready to commit to the membership fee of $12 per month. Amazon also offers prime membership discounts for students, those on government assistance and free 5-8 business day shipping (some restrictions apply) on orders over $50.

Amazon Music will also be offering 3-6 months free followed by a $9.99/month recurring fee.

Amazon credit card

Traditionally, Amazon offers 5% for credit card purchases with its Amazon card. However, during the Prime Day event, you can earn an extra 1% on purchases (total 6%) if you use your store card along with a Prime membership.

Amazon extensions and apps

One helpful shopping assistant is Camel-Camel-Camel, which makes it easy to compare Amazon’s prices over time. This allows you to strategize the timeline of your shopping purchases. Keepa, which finds the best deals every day on Amazon, can keep track of the biggest drops in prices as well.

Walmart Deals for Days tips

Walmart’s Deals for Days starts a day earlier and ends a day later than the other simultaneous sale events. Its sale will include thousands of items discounted at Walmart.com and in store, including electronics up to 50% off. Get free shipping on orders of $35+.

Walmart Deals for Days starts Sunday, June 20 and runs through Wednesday, June 23.

Target Deal Days tips

Target Deal Days is starting with deals at Target.com. All deals are available for free two-day shipping (orders of $35+) and most are available for same-day drive-up and order pickup.

Target is also presenting a 5% discount on electronic gift cards prior to shopping for an added savings through June 19. If you combine the 5% discount for using the Target Store Red Card with the 5% discount on the digital gift cards, this will add up to an additional 10% savings on the already discounted Deal Days items.

Target Deal Days starts Sunday, June 20 and runs through Tuesday, June 22.

Kohl’s Wow Deals tips

During the Wow Deals event, the deals will be different each day so be sure to return each day if you do not see your favorite items on the first day of the sale. You earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent to be applied to a future purchase.

In addition to the huge savings for this event, Kohl’s offers a 15% discount and Kohl’s coupons when you sign up for Kohl’s text and email lists. You can also receive a 25% off coupon every time you make an Amazon return at a Kohl’s store. You may stack up to four Kohl’s coupons per purchase.

The Wow Deals event starts Monday, June 21, and ends Tuesday, June 22.

