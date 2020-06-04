'Hundreds' wait to enter casinos as Las Vegas opens for business

iStock/Sean Pavone(LAS VEGAS) — BY: GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN

Las Vegas is open for business, though it may not be business as usual.

Amid coronavirus and protests, the Las Vegas of today won’t be exactly what millions of prior visitors remember from their days in Sin City.

“Good Morning America” outlined last week some of the changes visitors are likely to see Thursday and into the foreseeable future. Among them: fewer people at gaming tables, additional hand washing stations, temperature checks and more frequent cleaning of high-touch items, like dice.

Still, there seemed to be plenty to celebrate as casinos began opening just after midnight. According to ABC News affiliate KTNV reported “hundreds” waited to enter the D Las Vegas.

Many hotels and casinos have a 10 a,m. local time opening planned. But The D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, both downtown, opened at 12:01 a.m. CEO Derek Stevens told “GMA” his employees are “excited to go back to work.”

There were hundreds of people waiting to go inside @theDlasvegas when the doors opened for gaming at 12:01 a.m. @KTNV #ReVivaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/PQ0UfV2LwK — Joyce Lupiani (@Joyce_Lupiani) June 4, 2020

Station Casinos LLC, a Las Vegas based company that caters primarily to locals, reopened the doors to its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, as well as all of their Wildfire division properties just after midnight.

Properties are welcoming visitors back in a variety of ways. Sahara Las Vegas is waiving resort fees for the month of June. The D and Golden Gate — which previously offered 2,000 free flights to Las Vegas — offers a free bottle of Tito’s vodka to anyone who missed a birthday celebration in Vegas. The promotion is good for guests who book a room throughout the month of June.

The famed Bellagio fountains commemorated the re-opening with a special water show that included, among other songs, “Viva Las Vegas.”

