IHOP will serve a giant pancake in a pizza box to get a slice of National Pizza Day

IHOP(NEW YORK) — IHOP is best known for its namesake menu item — pancakes — but the restaurant is putting a new spin on the classic dish for National Pizza Day.

The International House of Pancakes announced Thursday that it will be serving an oversized version of the restaurant favorite for National Pizza Day, which is this Saturday, Feb. 9.

IHOP shared a short social film that pays tribute to classic pizza commercials on Twitter. “This national pizza day, if you’re planning on having a pizza, forget about it,” a person in the video says. “Try a pancizza instead.”

From Feb. 8-10, customers will be able to choose from three flavors of the pizza-sized pancake, called a “pancizza,” which the box says is pronounced, “pan-keet-za.” They are cupcake, bacon and cheddar and original buttermilk.

Brad Haley, chief marketing officer for IHOP, said the restaurant chose to work with its largest delivery partner DoorDash to honor the popular American takeout item — pizza.

“Pizza was one of the first and still the biggest ‘circle in a box’ take-out and delivery items in America so, naturally, we thought that we could do our very own IHOP, pancakeified version,” Haley said in a press release.

The limited time item will be available at IHOP locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and New York City for pickup or delivery, exclusively through DoorDash.

The breakfast joint sent social media into a spin last summer when it temporarily rebranded itself as IHOB — the “B” stood for “burgers.”

The “Pancizza” was created in a collaboration with the brand’s creative agency, Droga5, and it marks a milestone of more than 1,000 restaurant locations that deliver through DoorDash.

To sweeten the deal, IHOP said first-time DoorDash customers can use code PANCIZZA to get a $0 delivery fee on their order.

DoorDash customers who have previously used the app can get free delivery on orders of $10 or more with the code IHOPDELIVERY.

New York City residents can try a free slice of pancizza on Saturday Feb. 9 at Bleecker Street Pizza, which the breakfast chain will be taking over for one day only from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.