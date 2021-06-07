Insomnia Cookies debuts ice cream-inspired cookies

Insomnia Cookies

(NEW YORK) — Insomnia Cookies just kicked off summer with the debut of its ice cream-inspired cookies.

The three new limited-time flavors are meant to taste just like classic ice cream treats, including rocky road, orange creamsicle and cookies ‘n’ cream.

“Summer is here, and many would agree that ice cream is the official dessert of warmer weather, so it made sense for Insomnia to do what we do best and blend favorite ice cream flavors into our crave-worthy cookies,” Tom Carusona, chief marketing officer of Insomnia Cookies, said in a press release.

The cookies can also be paired with their ice cream counterparts to make delicious ice cream sandwiches.

“Smooth vanilla ice cream smashed between two chocolatey marshmallow Rocky Road cookies is the ultimate warm weather indulgence,” Insomnia Cookies said in the press release.

Through June 30, when you purchase one Cookie’wich you can get a classic Cookie’wich for only $2.

The new cookies are available for local delivery, pickup and shipping nationwide on the Insomnia Cookies website.

