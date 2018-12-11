Instagram gift guide pairs products with hashtags

bigtunaonline/iStock(NEW YORK) — This holiday season, Instagram is introducing something special — its first #InstaGiftGuide, which pairs six popular hashtag trends with gifts produced by more than 30 brands.

You can get the purr-fect gift for your #CATSOFINSTAGRAM loving friends, hilarious #ISEEFACES-worthy gifts, stylish gifts for those friends who love the #FINGERBOARDING hashtag, #TUTTING gifts for the dancers in your life, #ODDLYSATISFYING gifts for everyone in your life and music-related gifts for those people in your life who are nostalgic for the 80’s and 90’s and follow the #VAPORWAVE hashtag.

The #InstaGiftGuide adds to the company’s shopping portfolio as the social media platform revolutionizes the way that we shop. The shopping channel on Explore, saving products to your own personal Shopping Collection and finding out about new brands by following your favorite Instagram influencers, are all ways that the platform has made it easier for consumers to make sure their #ootd is on point.

The company says the gift guide “is both a celebration of interest communities on Instagram and a one-stop shop for all of your holiday shopping needs.”

Instagram is also making the gift guide reflective of the holiday spirit of giving by donating all of the items featured to Bottomless Closet, a non-profit that helps disadvantaged women transition from unemployment to the workforce.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.