Instagram launches new tool focused on mental health, wellness amid COVID-19

By GMA Team, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Instagram has launched a new tool to help users find reliable, accurate information on topics including mental health and wellness.

The new mobile-only tool, called Guides, shows Instagram users tips and resources from a variety of publishers, including ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Instagram is launching Guides with a focus on mental health and wellness to reflect what is happening in people’s lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve heard that even as we move into the recovery phase of the pandemic, there will be a continued toll on people’s well-being as they deal with long-term economic and social impacts such as continued isolation, financial instability, or anxieties about the health of family and friends, or even grief of having lost a loved one to the virus,” Instagram said in a statement. “We hope these new resources will help people find reliable, positive wellness information to help support them as they face unprecedented challenges associated with COVID-19.”

Instagram users can access Guides by visiting the profile of participating creators like @afspnational, @heads_together and @deepikapadukone and tap the middle icon to view their Guides. Instagram will also soon add a new “Wellness” section in the Explore tab where users can access Guides.

