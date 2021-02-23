Jada Pinkett Smith launches eco-conscious Hey Human personal care brand

Sundry Photography/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Everybody could use a little extra self-care, and Jada Pinkett Smith just released the perfect brand to pair with your “feel good” routine.

On Monday, the actress announced the launch of Hey Human, a gender-neutral personal care brand featuring bath and body products.

According to Pinkett Smith, the products are sustainably designed, created with naturally derived ingredients the brand describes as “high performance” and “effective.” The packaging is made from aluminum and paper.

The Hey Humans product lineup includes a body wash, lotion, deodorant and two toothpastes that are vegan, cruelty-free and 99% plastic-free (excluding the toothpaste cap which is made from plastic waste and tube thread). They all also retail for under $6 exclusively at Target.

The Naturally Derived Deodorant product has no parabens or aluminum. The deodorant comes in six versions that include scent combinations such as rosewater and ginger as well as coconut and mint.

The toothpaste is available with fluoride and without, and offer deep cleaning as well as tooth whitening, according to the brand.

Smith is not only the face, but the co-founder and creative director of Hey Humans, and starred in a campaign video along with the rest of the Smith family including appearances from Will Smith as well as Jaden, Willow, Trey and Pinkett’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“Not only did I want to help create quality personal care products that have recyclable packaging but I wanted it to be accessible to everyone,” Smith captioned a post sharing the ad campaign video.

She continued, “I hope you will join my family and I on our Hey Humans journey by using our personal care products that not only help us take care of ourselves but also help us to care for our planet and humanity at large.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.