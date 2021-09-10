Jennifer Aniston introduces LolaVie hair care brand ‘made without all the bad stuff’

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Aniston is known for many things, and one happens to be her iconic hair.

Known to wear her classic “Rachel” haircut during her years on the hit ’90s Friends sitcom, the actress is now introducing her very own hair care brand, LolaVie.

The Morning Show actress shared a behind-the-scenes look at a campaign shoot for the brand on Instagram, which included several models wearing all black while Aniston grabs a shot of them with her smartphone.

“This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you,” said Aniston. “So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made without all the bad stuff.”

Aniston said LovlaVie products are vegan as well as free of parabens, silicone, sulfate, phthalates, gluten and cruelty.

The first product to launch is the line’s Glossing Detangler.

LolaVie’s detangling spray is infused with plant-based ingredients such as chia to protect strands from future damage, bamboo, which works as a thermal shield, lemon extract for shine and a superfruit complex that includes vegetable ceramides to aid with conditioning.

“Think of this spray as the best friend you call everyday (who always supports you and wants to see you become stronger over time),” the company captioned in a video of the spray.

LolaVie is Aniston’s first venture as a founder as well as creator. She played a role in overseeing product development, marketing and creative direction.

The brand name was inspired by many of Aniston’s friends that affectionately refer to her as “Lola” in which she feels represents confidence, fearlessness and empowerment.

Aniston joins the list of celebrities such as Tracee Ellis Ross as well as Gabrielle Union-Wade who have also previously released hair care brands.

