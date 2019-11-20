Jennifer Lopez is the new global face of Coach

Sitthipong Pengjan/iStock(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Lopez is celebrating year 50 like a true boss.

On Tuesday, luxury fashion retailer Coach announced the Hustlers star as their newest global face.

“Get ready to be swept away,” the label wrote in an Instagram post.

J.Lo also posted a campaign photo wearing a belted trench coat and a scarf with a caption where she writes, “Exciting things coming soon!!!”

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” Lopez said in a statement. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style –– an uptown/downtown mix.”

J.Lo is no stranger to wearing the brand as she was spotted in the 2002 single “All I Have wearing one of Coach’s signature bags.

“Jennifer is so authentic,” said Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers in a statement. “She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way –– she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign.”

J.Lo has truly made 2019 a year to remember.

