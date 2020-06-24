Johnson & Johnson will no longer carry skin-lightening products

Andrei Stanescu/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — On the heels of social justice uprisings in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Johnson & Johnson has announced that the corporation will no longer sell skin-lightening products.

Two specific product lines that will no longer be sold include items from Neutrogena’s Fine Fairness as well as Clean & Clear’s Clear Fairness which are most popularly sold within Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

Products included in these collections have been marketed as dark-spot solutions, but many people have recently called them out for encouraging a whiter skin tone as better than their own.

“Conversations over the past few weeks highlighted that some product names or claims on our Neutrogena and Clean & Clear dark-spot reducer products represent fairness or white as better than your own unique skin tone,” the company said in a statement. “This was never our intention — healthy skin is beautiful skin.”

The products that are being removed from the brand’s portfolio are not sold in the United States, and will only remain on shelves until they sell out.

Johnson & Johnson’s online retail websites are also in the process of being updated to remove these skin-lightening products.

Another Johnson & Johnson brand, Band-Aid, also recently announced changes to their lineup of products which will now include a wider range of bandages that feature deeper shades of brown and black skin tones.

“We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you,” the brand captioned a photo revealing the new offerings.

In addition to Johnson & Johnson, several other brands have been making efforts to create inclusive changes within their product ranges.

