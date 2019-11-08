Juul ends sale of mint-flavored e-cigarette pods in US

Josie_Desmarais/iStock(NEW YORK) — Juul will stop selling mint flavored pods for its e-cigarette devices in the United States, the company announced Thursday.

CEO K.C. Crosthwaite said that data from the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey and the Monitoring the Future survey were “unacceptable” and require the company to “reset the vapor category in the U.S. and earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, Attorneys General, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use.”

Crosthwaite also vowed that the company has already stopped lobbying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on its flavor guidance, ceased the sale of many of those flavors, ended all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S. and announced a restructuring plan for the company.

Following the announcement, Juul will sell only Virginia Tobacco, Classic Tobacco, and Menthol flavored JUULpods in the U.S.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.