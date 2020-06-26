Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy line to Gap

carterdayne/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — Kanye West just added another venture to his resume, and it’s one that many fashion fans are watching closely.

The award-winning rapper and entrepreneur announced on Friday that his apparel line, Yeezy, and Gap are partnering for a new line, showing off a photo of a revamped logo that includes the letters YZY.

The Yeezy Gap line is scheduled to officially launch next year and will include modern, elevated basics under West’s creative direction. There will be items suitable for men, women and children.

The new partnership feels like a full-circle moment for West, who’s described his experience working at the Gap as a teenager.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap Brands, said in a statement.

Kim Kardashian West spoke out about the partnership on Twitter: “If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring.”

The partnership begins this month and is slated to last 10 years, with the option to renew after five years, The New York Times reported.

This news comes after Kanye West filed a trademark for Yeezy cosmetics earlier this month.

