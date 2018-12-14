KFC selling fireplace log that smells like fried chicken

KFC(NEW YORK) — The holidays are synonymous with the intoxicating aroma of good food and the smell of a cracking fire — but KFC has just married the two with a KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.

That’s right, the comfort of a warm fire and the smell of Kentucky Fried Chicken can now waft from your fireplace, “to create a delightful, hearth-warming and hunger-inducing experience,” according to the company.

The five-pound logs were created in partnership with Enviro-Log, and “is dramatically less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning actual fried chicken.”

There are some caveats, KFC points out — notably that the smell could attract hungry bears or neighbors, and, of course, that you shouldn’t attempt to actually taste the log while it’s not burning and especially when it is.

If they’re not sold out, you can get yours at KFC.com/fire-log.

