Kim Kardashian launches skin care line SKKN by Kim

Gotham/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Kim Kardashian is back on the beauty scene with a brand new launch.

The reality star and businesswoman will debut a line of skin care products, SKKN BY KIM, on June 21. The collection will include nine products, meant to mirror her own daily skin care routine.

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skincare over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way,” Kardashian said in an Instagram post.

“You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity,” she added.

According to a press release from the brand, Kardashian’s passion to create a skin care line was born out of her dream to bridge the gap between the world’s most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skin care products.

The collection features a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, serum, face cream, eye cream and two face oils ranging between $43 – $95.

Unique standouts from the upcoming launch include the Vitamin C8 Serum, which targets fine lines, pigmentations and wrinkles, and the Oil Drops, which have Vitamin C and reduce the look of pores, the brand said.

“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it,” Kardashian said in a statement. “Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise — and I knew I had to share my learnings.”

Together with Coty Inc., the new skincare-focused brand has kept sustainability top of mind by using minimalistic refillable packaging, with refills also housed inside eco-friendly materials.

News of the skin care line comes approximately one year after Kardashian announced that her former cosmetics line KKW Beauty was temporarily shutting down.

The reality TV star is also the founder of solutionwear brand SKIMS, which offers a range of undergarments, accessories and loungewear.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.