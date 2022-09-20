Kim Kardashian teases new SKIMS bra launch coming soon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom

(NEW YORK) — “Guys, these are the most comfortable bras you will ever wear,” Kim Kardashian said while giving the world a glimpse of her shapewear brand’s latest launch.

The reality TV star and businesswoman announced that SKIMS will be releasing a collection of bras on Sept. 27.

Throughout the brand’s teaser video, a wide variety of models of different sizes and shapes are shown wearing the bras in several different neutral tones.

“Over the last three years, we’ve been developing an innovative system of bras using the best technology, designing options for every need,” SKIMS said in a statement.

The brand also shared that the new line of bras features comfortable, soft materials that provide optimal shape and support that feels seamless.

While SKIMS already offered bralettes, the introduction of the underwire bras comes with the goal of blending the comfort and ease of a bralette paired with the shape and support of an underwire bra.

While no other details about the new collection have been shared just yet, SKIMS fans still have the option to shop the brand’s most recently launched fleece loungewear collection released earlier this month. The line features a mashup of hoodies, joggers, shorts and more.

