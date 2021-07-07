Kim Kardashian temporarily shutting down KKW Beauty, relaunching ‘completely new brand’

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty

(NEW YORK) — Kim Kardashian is saying goodbye to KKW Beauty.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to announce that she’ll be temporarily shutting down the website and relaunching it “under a completely new brand with new formulas.”

“To our loyal customers, [i]t all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body and many incredible collections over the past four years,” she said in a statement.

“On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look,” she continued.

The 40-year-old beauty and fashion mogul also teased a new “shopping experience,” which will allow customers to purchase all of her beauty and cosmetic products in one place.

“I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned,” she said. “In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website.”

Kardashian launched her line in 2017. She sold 20% of the company to Coty in 2019 for $200 million, although the deal wasn’t finalized until this past January.

