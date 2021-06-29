Kim Kardashian’s Skims debuts collection for US Olympic and Paralympic athletes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom

(NEW YORK) — The Olympics are on their way, and just ahead of the games, Kim Kardashian’s Skims brands has announced an exclusive collection designed for women competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games for the United States.

The brand licensing deal with Team USA features undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear items that will be given to all 626 women participating in the Tokyo games.

Each capsule piece was designed to be breathable and soft, and made with premium fabric developed with comfort and support in mind, according to the brand.

Alongside a post announcing her latest Skims launch, Kardashian reflected on hearing every single detail about the Olympics from her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.

“As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied,” she said. “I traveled w[ith] my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of [Caitlyn Jenner’s] and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

She continued by saying that every moment she had spent admiring Olympians came full circle after receiving a call to partner with Team USA.

The line will be available to athletes as well as online for everyone to shop starting July 12.

Photographed by renowned photographer and artist Vanessa Beecroft, the Olympics-themed campaign features some of Team USA’s most inspiring Olympians and Paralympians, such as Alex Morgan, Haley Anderson, Scout Bassett, Dalilah Muhammad and A’ja Wilson.

Each athlete was shot wearing pieces from the collection at their respective training facilities as they look forward to competing in Tokyo this summer.

“At a loss for words…beyond grateful to be [included] in this and cannot thank you enough for celebrating all bodies,” said Basset, a Team USA track and field paralympian, in a comment alongside Skims’ unveiling of the line.

Morgan also shared the collection with her massive social media followings, expressing how proud she was to be a part of the campaign alongside the other athletes.

“SKIMS’ shared mission and values of empowerment and inclusivity made the brand the perfect fit for Team USA,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of consumer products at U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties in a statement.

He continued, “Our top priority is providing our athletes with the tools and support needed to compete at the highest level, and we’re excited to work with SKIMS to bring this unparalleled level of comfort to Team USA athletes and fans.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.