Klondike’s Choco Taco discontinued after nearly 40 years

Klondike

(NEW YORK) — A beloved ice cream truck staple is officially off the menu.

Klondike announced this week that it had discontinued the nearly 40-year-old beloved Choco Taco, to the dismay of ice cream fans across the country.

The company, which is owned by Unilever, confirmed the news on social media Monday evening, following rumblings that the frozen treat, a taco-shaped waffle cone filled with vanilla ice cream, topped with a milk chocolate shell and peanuts, had been shelved permanently.

“Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs,” Klondike wrote in response to a tweet about the discontinuation. “Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide.”

Earlier this year for Klondike’s 100-year anniversary, Taco Bell partnered with the company to bring Choco Tacos back to 20 Taco Bell locations for a limited time.

A representative for Klondike did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for additional comment.

In a separate tweet, the company called the decision “a necessary but unfortunate part of this process” and in a subsequent tweet stated that they hope consumers will “try our other delicious frozen treats.”

Choco Taco fans took to social media to sympathize and say goodbye to the frozen dessert, some even going as far as inquiring about acquiring the rights to revive the treat.

Entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian offered to buy the rights to the Choco Taco to “keep it from melting away from future generations’ childhoods.”

