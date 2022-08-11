Labor Day sales to watch: Here’s what to know

CatLane/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Labor Day may be summer’s last “hoorah” — it’s also a great time to score some blowout deals.

Historically, Labor Day is known for deals on clearance summer apparel and outdoor furniture. It is also a time to think about bigger investment purchases you may have been waiting to score a deal on like mattresses, furniture or small appliances.

Whether you are extremely ahead of holiday shopping or just striking while the iron is hot, ABC News’ Good Morning America rounded up some Labor Day sales to watch.

Scroll on to mark your calendars and check them out:

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond will be offering an extra 20% off Dyson products through the holiday weekend.

Bear Mattresses

Use code LD30 for 30% off sitewide plus receive free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

Charles Tyrwhitt

Shop for four shirts or polos for $179 plus 25% off everything else at Charles Tyrwhitt from Aug. 31 to Sept, 5. Use code CELEBRATE.

Cupshe

From Aug. 19-26, Cupshe is offering up to 70% off and an extra 12% off on free shipping for new subscribers.

From Aug. 26-29, Cupshe is offering up to 75% off and an extra 12% off on free shipping for new subscribers.

From Aug. 29-Sept. 5, Cupshe is offering up to 80% off, an extra 10% off orders $59 or more, an extra 15% off orders $79 or more, and 10% off the next order.

Florence by mills

Try out Millie Bobbie Brown’s line of skin care, makeup and hair products with 25% off from Sept. 2-5.

Kohl’s

Take 30% off Levi’s clothing for men and women through Sept. 5 at Kohl’s.

Lindye Galloway

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 13, shop 20% off sitewide on orders of $100 or more with the code Fall20.

Rugs.com

From Aug. 24-30, shop up to 80% off Rugs.com during its Labor Day preview sale. Continue shopping Labor Day offers from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6.

Sips By

Sips By is running a Labor Day sale from Sept. 2-5, offering $5 off a first box with code LABOR22 and 15% off your entire order with code LABOR15.

Sterns & Foster

Sterns & Foster is offering up to $600 in savings on mattresses from Aug. 16-Sept. 13.

