Lane Bryant introduces mannequins with diverse body types and skin tones

On Wednesday, the brand announced the updated store design of their flagship store in Columbus, Ohio, would feature not only modern color palettes and fixtures, but also a new mannequin program that includes four different skin tones.

Photos from the revamped store display mannequins with lighter as well as deeper skin and a mix of full-figured physiques as well.

In a press release, representatives from Lane Bryant explain that the new mannequin updates were actually inspired by how much the beauty industry has put inclusivity at the forefront.

“In recent years, top beauty brands have been putting a major focus on inclusivity when it comes to innovation, yet in fashion, too many U.S. brands are lacking diversity when it comes to size, shape, and skin tones,” Lexy Onofrio, Lane Bryant’s VP of Creative & Brand Marketing said in a statement.

She continued: “As an established leader in inclusive fashion, this year Lane Bryant is continuing to be a pioneer in the industry as the first major retailer in North America to roll out a new set of revolutionary mannequins featuring a variety of skin tones, reflective of our brand’s ethnically diverse customer base. We want our consumers to feel represented and see how our clothing will look on differing tones, so that they can choose their lane when it comes to style.”

In addition to Lane Bryant’s size 14 mannequins, in 2019 Rihanna also showcased curvy mannequins at a Fenty pop-up event in New York City.

The fashion label received major kudos from attendees as well as fans on social media.

Additionally, around the same time last year, Nike rolled out full-figured mannequins for the launch of “Women by Nike” floor in NikeTown London.

“We launched the Nike Plus Size collection in 2017 — a collection crafted to ensure the perfect fit at every size,” a spokesperson told GMA in a statement. “To showcase inclusivity and inspire the female consumer, we launched Nike Plus Size mannequins in select stores in North America in 2018 and as part of the recent launch of the new ‘Women by Nike’ floor in NikeTown London. We continue to listen to the voice of the athlete and know that the female consumer wants to see a diverse and inclusive range of product to serve her sporting needs.”

Other major retailers such as Nordstrom, Target and Old Navy have also included diverse mannequins in their stores.

