Leslie Moonves out at CBS after new allegations made public, network says

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves has been let go from the network amid new allegations of sexual assault, CBS confirmed in a statement.

Moonves and CBS will donate $20 million to “one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace,” according to the CBS statement.

The donation will be made immediately and deducted from any severance benefits that may be given to Moonves, the network stated. Any additional payments will depend upon the results of CBS’ independent investigation and evaluation by the board of directors, the network said.

Effective immediately, Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello will serve as president and acting CEO while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement, the network said.

