Louis Vuitton owner offers to buy Tiffany & Co.

Pineapple Studio/iStock(NEW YORK) — LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton has offered to buy jeweler Tiffany & Co., both companies confirmed Monday.

In a statement, Tiffany confirmed it had “received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton to acquire Tiffany for $120 per share in cash.”

Tiffany noted that while both sides are currently not in discussions, its board of directors is reviewing the proposal.

LVMH, meanwhile, confirmed in a statement that it has “held preliminary discussions regarding a possible transaction with Tiffany.”

“There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any agreement,” LVMH, which already owns Christian Dior, Fendi and Givenchy, noted in its statement.

